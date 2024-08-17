Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auxly Cannabis Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.