Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

