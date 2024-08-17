Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 732,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,698 shares.The stock last traded at $44.55 and had previously closed at $42.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,370,990. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

