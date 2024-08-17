Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Aviva Trading Up 0.2 %
Aviva stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aviva has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.13.
About Aviva
