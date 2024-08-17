Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Aviva Trading Up 0.2 %

Aviva stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aviva has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.13.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Dividend History for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.