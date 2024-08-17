Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of Azul stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Azul by 2,466.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.



