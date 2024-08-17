B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RILY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
