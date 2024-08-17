B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

About B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $245,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.