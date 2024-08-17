Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Pramod Bhatia Acquires 500 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Bhatia bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,055.00.

Pramod Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Pramod Bhatia bought 500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,455.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Pramod Bhatia purchased 200 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.21 per share, with a total value of C$5,242.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$37.07 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.