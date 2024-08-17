Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

