Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Ball by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

