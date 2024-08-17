Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

