Bank of America Lowers Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

