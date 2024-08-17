Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$131.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$128.57.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.02. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

