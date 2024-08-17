Barclays Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.79.

SBUX opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

