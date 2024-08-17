Barclays Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $15.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SLDB opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,935,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

