Barclays Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $44.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Intapp

INTA stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intapp by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intapp by 64.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.