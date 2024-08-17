Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,542.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,547.41. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,330.00 and a 12 month high of $1,815.75.
About Barry Callebaut
