Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,542.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,547.41. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,330.00 and a 12 month high of $1,815.75.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

