Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Acquires $12,368.82 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,368.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,426.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSET opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

