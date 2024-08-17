BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2127 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 82.64% and a net margin of 85.31%. On average, research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

