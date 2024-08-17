Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of BEEM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

