Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $506.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

About Berry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 228.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 36.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,323,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 356,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

