Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
Berry Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $506.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
