Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 100,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

