BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Price Performance

BIO-key International stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

