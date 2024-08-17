Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

