BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 15,361 shares of company stock valued at $97,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

