BiomX’s (PHGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

BiomX Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

BiomX shares are going to reverse split on Monday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

