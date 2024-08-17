Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.00

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 100670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

