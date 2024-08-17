Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,680,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,891 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

