Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 23,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,895 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BITF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $978.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

