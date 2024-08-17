Black Hills Co. (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 1st

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

