Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 18.2%

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) were down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 339,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 107,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of C$15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

