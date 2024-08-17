BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 12,000 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $818.31 and a 200 day moving average of $802.19. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $885.10.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

