BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 12,000 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $818.31 and a 200 day moving average of $802.19. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $885.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
