BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $6,287,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,020 shares of company stock valued at $93,595,347 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $818.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

