Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 6.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.81. 299,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,139,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

