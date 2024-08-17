BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXC opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

