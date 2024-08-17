BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,927 shares in the company, valued at $46,302,513.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

