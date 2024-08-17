BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152,766 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

