Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.