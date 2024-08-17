Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLIN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

