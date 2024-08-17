Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 4.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.19 and last traded at $164.15. Approximately 5,017,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,712,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

