Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High at $266.13

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $266.13 and last traded at $263.02, with a volume of 20461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

