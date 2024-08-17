Cable One, Inc. (CABO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $38.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $364.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 1 year low of $318.68 and a 1 year high of $675.72.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

