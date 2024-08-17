Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.4 %

CP opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

