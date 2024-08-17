Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.02.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

