Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.02.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
