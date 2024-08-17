Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.11% from the company’s previous close.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of -3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.