Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.11% from the company’s previous close.
GPCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.