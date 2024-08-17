Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.7 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
About Cascades
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.