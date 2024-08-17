Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.7 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

