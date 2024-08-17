Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Castor Maritime Price Performance
Shares of CTRM opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.71.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
