Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CTRM opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

