Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

CBOE opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $181.88. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.42.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

