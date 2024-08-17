CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 15,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$1,125,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.77. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$79.06.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

