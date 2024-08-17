Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.27. Celcuity shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5,424 shares.

CELC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $3,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

