CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Announces Dividend of $0.09

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03.
CEMIG has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years.
CEMIG Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
