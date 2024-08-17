CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.41

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 314316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

